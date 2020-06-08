News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi reopens restaurants, malls and interstate travel and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi reopens restaurants, malls and interstate travel

Restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship are allowed to open in Delhi from Monday but they will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Centre, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, allowing the resumption of these activities in the national capital after a gap of over 70 days. Read more

New Zealand eliminates Covid-19 with zero active cases reported

New Zealand reported zero active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the pandemic reached its shores, indicating it has achieved its aim of eliminating the virus. Read more

‘Amazing to bowl with Kuldeep in tandem, hoping to do it again soon’: Yuzvendra Chahal

From the time they answered the Indian team management’s call for wrist spin as the way ahead in limited-overs cricket in 2017, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have established themselves as a formidable bowling pair. Read more

Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Her 10 pics with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha that are just perfect

Actor Shilpa Shetty turns 45 years old on Monday, we are bringing you her best pictures from the family album. Shilpa is the wife of businessman Raj Kundra and mommy to son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Read more

iPhone SE review: It’s a solid win

For a long time, there has been no non-foldable, small, compact device in the market that makes a very good case for itself. Then came Apple with the iPhone SE 2nd Gen or the iPhone SE 2020. Read more

World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Recovery after brain surgery

There has been an increase in the incidence of brain tumour in India. About 50,000 new cases are reported, out of which 20% are in children with medulloblastoma being the most commonly occurring type. Read more

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at age of 39 due to cardiac arrest

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7. The 39-year-old actor died due to cardiac arrest. Fans gathered outside the hospital where he had been admitted. He was nephew of Tamil actor Arjun & grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad. Read more