News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s air quality remains in very poor category and all the latest news

An earlier picture of India Gate obscured from view by haze, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi AQI continues to stay in very poor category

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor category on Friday morning. At 7am, the air quality index (AQI) was 335, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The average AQI on Thursday was 341. Read more

Cyclone Burevi likely to emerge in Arabian Sea, may re-intensify

Cyclone Burevi had weakened into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Pamban by Thursday evening. It is likely to cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning. Read more

Reality check bites touring Indian team

This India Australia series is slowly losing its charm. If the unavailability of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the major chunk of the series wasn’t enough of a dampener, India have gone and lost the one-day series. Read more

Rechargeable Jeep Wrangler set for 2021 launch, claims to be ‘out of this world’

Jeep Wrangler, known for tackling a wide variety of terrain challenges with arrogant levels of ease, will be launched in a plug-in rechargeable version coming in early 2021. Read more

Tenet movie review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait, and definitely not worth risking your life for

Enigmatic to a fault and exhaustingly dense, Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi spectacle leaves you with the unshakable feeling that you walked into the screening 15 minutes late. Read more

Bride tests positive for coronavirus 3 days before wedding, undeterred gets married in safe Tangled-inspired ceremony

A bride, with just three days to her big day, tested positive for Covid-19. Undeterred, however, she decided to go forward with the wedding but in a unique, and of course, safe way. Read more

Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty

After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. Watch