News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s air quality shows marginal improvement and all the latest news

An AQI between 401 and 500 and from 301 to 400 is considered in the “severe” and “very poor” category, respectively. (ANI Photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air improves slightly, recorded as ‘very poor’ after six consecutive days in ‘severe’ zone

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi showed a marginal improvement on Wednesday morning after six consecutive days of pollution in the “severe” category. The AQI was in the “very poor” category as the early morning recording of 394 showed. Read more

Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case

Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related case. The summons were issued to the actor after the agency conducted raids at his premises on Monday. Read more

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown

In a small village in Vaishali, during his first election in 2015, Tejashwi Yadav, now 31, was campaigning, going door-to-door, and asking for the blessings of elders. That election was centred largely on caste, with the then alliance of Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s commitment to reservations. Read more

US has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December: Health secretary

If Pfizer Inc submits the positive initial data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, the US government plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December, health secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday. Read more

Time-lapse video shows Comet ISON travelling through space. Seen it yet?

Ever wondered what it would feel like to travel through space? Well, the latest video shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope may not let you ‘experience’ the journey but can indeed allow you to witness it. Read more

Tata Gravitas seven-seat SUV’s launch details announced

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the seven-seat Gravitas SUV in the Indian market. The homegrown automaker has announced that the Gravitas will be launched by the last quarter of the current calendar year. Read more

Here are the India prices of the new Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini

Apple just wrapped up its last event for 2020 by announcing the much-awaited Apple Silicon - the M1 chip, a new MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro and and a Mac mini. All the three devices will be powered by the new M1 chip that promises significant upgrades to all the features on the Macs. Read more

Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli’s pic as he cleans his shoes with a toothbrush ahead of Australia tour

Cricketer Virat Kohli may have taken a paternity leave from the upcoming tour of Australia after the first Test, but he is still prepping for the matches that he is supposed to play. His wife, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of him cleaning his shoes. Read more

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians high on title no. 5

It wasn’t so much a defence of the title as a night-long and campaign-long attack on the IPL trophy. The best side of this tournament by a distance and then some, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians, won not only their second season in a row but their fifth in eight years. Read more