News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi's AQI reaches 272, strong winds continue to improve air quality and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Strong winds improve Delhi air quality, AQI in poor category

Strong winds continued to improve Delhi's air quality on Friday, with the air quality index of the city reaching 272, in the poor zone, at 7am. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday was 284, in the poor zone.

3 journalists claim assault by police in J-K

Three journalists on Thursday said that they were allegedly assaulted by police and later detained while covering the district development council polls in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Fayaz Lolu of ETV Bharat, Mudasir Qadri of News 18 Urdu and Junaid Rafiq of TV 9 also alleged that their equipment was seized by the police in the incident.

Kotak Bank told not to pay dividend

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from paying dividend on ₹500 crore worth of perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) that it issued in 2018 to comply with a regulatory ceiling on promoter shareholding.

Indian-American among 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s manned Moon mission

An Indian-American is among the 18 astronauts selected by NASA for its manned mission to the Moon and beyond. NASA on Wednesday named the 18 astronauts -- half of them women -- who will train for its Artemis moon-landing programme.

India vs Australia: ‘He has got a life outside of cricket’, Steve Smith backs Virat Kohli’s decision of taking paternity leave

Australian batsman Steve Smith has backed Indian captain Virat Kohli decision to return home for the birth of his first child. The former captain suggested that the absence of Virat Kohli would be a major missing for the tourists in the last three Tests but he also mentioned that the Indian skipper also lives a life outside the cricket field.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up in post-Endgame world

Marvel has released the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show will be centred on the superhero characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kid giggles with happiness as family sings Phoolon Ke Rang Se together. Watch

In today's edition of videos that will leave you happy and smiling, we have a clip of a little kid and his family. The video also involves the song Phoolon Ke Rang Se from the 1970 film Prem Pujari. The clip, since being shared on Twitter, has captured people's attention.

Watch: ‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy