News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s coronavirus cases crosses 99K-mark and all the latest news

A girl rides a bicycle at Rajpath after rain showers in New Delhi, India. Delhi’s coronavirus case tally inched closer to one lakh-mark on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours

Delhi’s coronavirus case tally inched closer to one lakh-mark on Sunday after 2,244 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally for national capital reached 99,444, while 63 deaths were recorded, pushing the total death toll to 3,067.

‘Must be held accountable’: Trump bashes China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech

As the United States celebrated its 244th birthday in an unusually somber manner reflecting the mood of a country in the throes of deadly coronavirus disease outbreak, President Donald Trump once again blamed China for it and held out hopes of a vaccine by the end of the year.

Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice

The Centre on Sunday blocked 40 websites linked to pro-Khalistan gourp Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for ‘a campaign for registering supporters for its cause’. “Sikhs For Justice(SFJ), an unlawful organization under the UAPA, 1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendations of MHA, MeitY, has issued orders under sec 69A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ”, a home ministry order read.

Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni

Days after cancelling the government accommodation allotted to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Centre has given its nod to BJP MP Anil Baluni to move into the bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi.

‘Sitting on an active volcano’: Kerala minister worried about Covid-19 community transmissions

Kerala reported more than 200 new Coved 19 cases for the third straight day on Sunday taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,429. While the number of active cases at 2,228 may not seem to be very high, the authorities have sounded an alarm since fears of the disease entering the community-spread stage in some regions have risen due to inability to trace contacts of some positive cases.

Watch: Helicopter sprays pesticides in Jodhpur to ward off locusts

Rajasthan administration is now using helicopters to spray pesticides in parts of Jodhpur to ward off swarms of locusts. Rajasthan is the worst affected state by locusts which devour summer crops. Earlier, drones had also been used to spray pesticides in the fields to tackle the locust menace in the area. Watch the full video for all the details.

Rahul Dravid took note of him and said he was destined for big things: Carlos Brathwaite banks on Sharmarh Brooks to shine in England

Sharmarh Brooks could be the anchor West Indies requires in the three-match Test series against England starting on July 8 - it will also mark the return of international cricket after a gap of more than three months due to Covid-19 - believes former West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite.

Airtel to take on JioMeet with its own video conferencing app

Bharti Airtel is planning to launch its own video conferencing app to take on the recently launched JioMeet and others like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts. Reports state that this app will be for start-ups and enterprises.

Finding a soulmate is Step 1. Making it last is the real test

Most people would say that wasn’t her soulmate then, because aren’t soulmates supposed to stay together? Aren’t they supposed to have the kind of love, connection of minds, mutual respect and understanding that, by definition, last?

