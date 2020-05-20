Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s recovery rate from Covid-19 up at 45%, says data and all the latest news

Updated: May 20, 2020 08:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A month ago till April 19, only 14.47% or 290 Covid-19 patients in Delhi had recovered. (Sonu Mehta/HT photo )

Delhi’s recovery rate from Covid-19 up at 45%: Data

The recovery rate of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Delhi, which has more than 10,000 infected people so far, has increased more than three times, according to data of the health department. Read more

Bois Locker Room: Response sought on plea against groups

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response over a plea seeking directions to it to ensure social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram remove illegal groups such as Bois Locker Room for the safety and security of children. Read more

Chhattisgarh to launch Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana for farmers on May 21, former PM’s death anniversary



The Chhattisgarh government will launch a scheme to ensure “minimum income availability” to farmers of the state through direct bank transfer on the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi May 21. Read more



South Korea restarts schools after coronavirus spread slows

After an unprecedented five-month break, South Korean students are returning to their classrooms as government health officials declared that the country may have avoided a “second wave” of infections. Read more

Whole new ball game in art of swing

Saliva is out. The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, recommended a ban on using saliva and allowed only sweat to shine the ball, as part of its guidelines to resume the game in the time of Covid-19. Read more

Happy birthday Jr NTR: Here are five films that redefined his acting career

Actor Jr NTR aka Tarak is one of the phenomenal actors in Telugu cinema and there are no second thoughts about it. From a child actor to a full-blown star hero, his rise to stardom is a journey of its own. Read more

Google AI could predict eye condition behind vision loss

Google has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that performed as well as, and in some cases, even better clinicians in predicting the progression of an eye condition called wet Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that can lead to vision loss. Read more

Is it curtain call for Shakespeare’s Globe theater in London due to Covid-19?

Shakespeare’s Globe Theater where the Bard’s works were staged and one of London’s major tourist attractions, says it could be forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Watch: Why not for 70 years, asks Union minister as new J&K domicile rules announced 

