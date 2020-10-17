Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Despite assurances farm fires increase unabatedly in Punjab, Haryana and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Despite assurances farm fires increase unabatedly in Punjab, Haryana and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A farmer takes stock of a field after burning the straw stubble at Sanour village in Patiala, Punjab. (Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farm fires increase in Punjab, Haryana despite assurances

This year, the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has gone unabated primarily because of the reluctance of the local administration to act against offenders due to ongoing farmer protests in the two states. Read more here.

Happy Navratri 2020: History and significance of the 9 days of celebration of the Hindu festival

Navaratri, also called Sharada Navarati or Navrata, is a major Hindu festival that is celebrated by Hindus around the world and in India over a span of nine nights post monsoon autumn. Read more here.

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: MI regain top spot with clinical win over KKR



Mumbai Indians regained the top spot on the points table as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. Watch.



IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: ‘He is like baby Sehwag,’ Graeme Swann’s huge praise for Delhi Capitals batsman

Speaking in an episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Prithvi Shaw received a massive compliment from former England spinner Graeme Swann, who compared the young opener with India legend Virender Sehwag. Read more here.

Brother uses sister’s shampoo thinking it’s body wash. Tweeple can’t help share similar experiences

Have you ever met someone who finds it too confusing to figure out which bottle contain what and the purpose it’s used for? Read more here.

NEET results 2020: Four students from Maharashtra make it to top 50

This year, four students from Maharashtra made it to the top 50 rank. 18-year-old Ashish Zantye from Malwan in Sindhudurg district became the state topper this year with his 710 out of 720 score. Read more here.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
Oct 17, 2020 04:37 IST
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
Oct 17, 2020 07:31 IST
Wooden bridge between buildings rescued trapped in Kolkata fire, 2 dead
Oct 17, 2020 08:30 IST
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
Oct 17, 2020 02:15 IST

latest news

NEET results 2020: Dehradun boy secures AIR 647, was inspired by sister who is a doctor
Oct 17, 2020 08:47 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik calls Sidharth Shukla ‘unreasonable’
Oct 17, 2020 08:49 IST
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Oct 17, 2020 08:44 IST
Brother uses sister’s shampoo thinking it’s body wash. Tweeple can’t help share similar experiences
Oct 17, 2020 08:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.