News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Destination address must’: Railways to passengers taking special trains and all the latest news

Those travelling in the special passenger trains, operational since Tuesday, will now have to mandatorily provide their destination address as well while booking tickets. The move will help the government in contact tracing passengers affected by Covid-19, the railway ministry said. Read more.

Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16

Air India has opened bookings for the second phase of 149 repatriation flights under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded in 31 countries from May 16. Read more.

Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition

India has provided sovereign assurances and details of the Barrack number 12 of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, where diamantaire Nirav Modi facing extradition is to be lodged, as a British valuer of gems and jewellery deposed in his favour on the fourth day of his trial on Thursday. Read more.

No sixes in the last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s ‘play along the ground’ statement

Greg Chappell is a name in Indian cricket that everyone would like to forget. His stint as head coach was marred in controversy as most of the cricketers lamented his ways and strategy at that time. Read more.

Lockdown hasn’t deterred Tamil film industry, post-production work begins on over half dozen projects

After Tamil Nadu government granted special permission earlier this week to carry out post-production of films and TV shows, over half a dozen Tamil films have resumed work in lockdown. Read more.

Vaseline, white eyeshadow and more: Marilyn Monroe’s makeup routine and the making of a Hollywood diva

There are very few names that capture glamour quite like the diva Marilyn Monroe, known for bright blond coif, a beautiful pair of lips, ‘bedroom’ eyes, and that striking beauty mark. One of Hollywood’s most famous screen sirens, Monroe became a sex symbol and beauty icon during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Read more.

Kid uses a can to remind people that ‘sorry’ doesn’t fix things. TikTok video gets over 7 million views

TikTok is usually all about fun and quirky videos but this slightly hat-ke clip caught our attention. The video shows the interesting use of an empty can to show how saying sorry doesn’t always fix things.Read more.

‘Coronavirus may never go away’: WHO issues warning

The World Health Organisation has warned that Coronavirus may never go away completely. Dr. Michael Ryan said that Covid-19 may become just another endemic virus like HIV. He said that nobody can predict when this virus will disappear and added that the only chance of eliminating the virus is a highly effective vaccine. Watch here.