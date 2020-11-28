News updates from Hindustan Times: Devendra Fadnavis says Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year and all the latest news

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference at the BJP office in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attacked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as it completed its first year in office, saying it has failed on all counts. Read more

‘Vague, misconceived’: Allahabad high court junks plea for direction to teach Bhagavad Gita in school

Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea filed “in public interest” seeking a direction that the Bhagavad Gita should be a part of the school curriculum and asked the petitioner to make a representation before the Uttar Pradesh education board instead, reports have said. Read more

Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush

Hundreds of fishermen, including women and children, have been on a “gold rush” on the beaches of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district for the last two days. Read more

Great-grandma set to make 100 dolls for children who lost theirs in Beirut blast

The explosion which shook the capital city of Lebanon, Beirut, on August 4 led to enormous loss of life as well as infrastructure. Since then, many have offered aid and support to those affected by the incident. Read more

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan celebrate Shaheen’s birthday with drinks and throwback pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday on Saturday. She took to her Instagram Stories to share some boomerang videos from the special day. One video showed Shaheen in a car with Alia, smiling for the camera. “Let the best day ever begin,” she wrote. Read more

‘Good skills mate’: Virat Kohli replies to Harry Kane, says he can be RCB’s ‘counter-attacking batsman’

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain replied back to England star footballer Harry Kane on Saturday and applauded his batting skills. Read more

Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi reviewed the vaccine development process of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D. Watch here