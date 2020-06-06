News updates from Hindustan Times: Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid patients within 24 hrs, says Delhi govt and all the latest news

In a joint press briefing with Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that thousands of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms are being treated at home. (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo)

‘Hospitals need to discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients within 24 hours’: Delhi health department

Delhi health department on Saturday said that mild or asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 need to be discharged by the hospitals within 24 hours.According to the Ministry of Health, asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19 don’t need hospitalization. Read more

Over 1,700 Mumbai Police personnel infected with Covid-19, 121 new cases in last four days

In coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-hit Mumbai, 1,774 Mumbai Police personnel tested positive till Friday night, including 121 fresh cases over the past four days. So far, 660 Mumbai Police personnel have recovered from SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and the total number of active cases stood at 1,114. Read more

Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned her party against “politicising relief work” for the coronavirus pandemic and Cyclone Amphan and corruption in the public distribution system. Read more

Trump ‘promises’ India, China will find more Covid-19 cases with more tests

US President Donald Trump has said that countries like India and China would have much more coronavirus cases than America if they conduct more tests.Trump, in his remarks at Puritan Medical Products in Maine, said that the US has carried out 20 million tests. Read more

Rahul Dravid one step ahead of all Indian batsmen in terms of technique: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif

Rahul Dravid would perhaps be one of the very few batsmen whose solid front-foot defence is talked about more than his run-scoring shots. Read more

Apple publishes tools to help generate stronger passwords

Apple has published free resources and tools to help developers who make password managers, and other apps as well, generate stronger passwords. These new tools, called the Password Manager Resources, are open-source on GitHub and available for developers right now. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan to be seen as a journalist in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: report

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have returned R Madhavan’s favour, who made a guest appearance as a NASA scientist in his 2018 film, Zero. Shah Rukh is reported to have shot for a small but pivotal role of a journalist in Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Read more

This World Environment Day, a book to celebrate 10 Indian conservationists

With countries under a global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and dealing with its outbreak and spread, the one positive quotient that seems to have emerged out of this situation is that it’s helped the environment become better. Read more

Watch: Salman Khan sweeping off his porch at Panvel farmhouse on World Environment Day

Actor Salman Khan promoted Swachh Bharat on World Environment Day. Salman was seen sweeping leaves off his porch. The Dabangg actor helped in cleaning up his Panvel farmhouse. Salman had shared the post on his Instagram account. Reportedly, Salman’s farmhouse was affected during cyclone Nisarga. Watch here