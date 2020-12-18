News updates from Hindustan Times: DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers and all the latest news

Stalin said he condemned the statement of the government that those protesting against the farm laws are anti-nationals and supported the farmers. (PTI file photo)

DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by MK Stalin and its allies on Friday observed a day-long fast in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm bills passed by the Centre in September. Read more

Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction

The Centre has once again summoned the chief secretary and director general of police of West Bengal to Delhi regarding the law-and-order situation in the state after they skipped the last meeting on December 14, officials said on Friday. Read more

SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja

The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja, on separate petitions seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against them for allegedly denigrating judiciary and judges. Read more

Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticised the Central government’s decision to recall three IPS officers posted in West Bengal. Read more

Brett Lee flies back home after Fresh Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney, Cricket Australia on high alert

A fresh Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney sent Cricket Australia on high alert. The Sydney outbreak - the number of cases in the northern beaches outbreak in Sydney reached 28 on Friday. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump in beautiful midi dress worth Rs 15k

We have lately been seeing a lot of impeccable maternity fashion and the original IT girl of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor is to be thanked for that. The actor, during her second pregnancy, is making a statement with her sartorial choices and we cannot help but get inspired. Read more

Watch: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Late Brig KP Pande’s home; family felicitated