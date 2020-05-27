News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’, Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown and all the latest news

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said if the Congress leader has a new exit plan, “he should tell us”. The law minister added that he should first “tell his chief ministers”.

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown

If lockdown is no solution, why did your state governments imposed it in the first place, asked Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Rahul Gandhi, a day after Congress leader said the idea had failed to achieve its objective. Read more

PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh

India has pushed in high altitude warfare troops with support elements to the eastern Ladakh theatre to counter Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aggressive posture designed to browbeat the government to stop building border infrastructure in the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector as it may threaten the Lhasa-Kashgar highway in Aksai Chin. Read more

Not a Harry Potter spin-off: JK Rowling releases first chapters of new story, The Ickabog, online for free

Renowned children’s author JK Rowling is publishing a new story called The Ickabog, which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, WHO’s warning to South Asia and South America, politics in Maharashtra amid pandemic, charge sheets filed against 82 foreign Jamaat participants and more. Watch the full video for more.Read more

PUBG Mobile’s new secret map to have monster trucks, healing springs

PUBG Mobile told us about taking a break and ‘breaking new ground’ a few days ago and that suggested that the devs were all set to drop a new map for players to explore. Read more

ICC Board Meeting: T20 World Cup to be postponed to 2022, October window for IPL- Report

The postponement of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia to 2022, which might open up a window for the lucrative Indian Premier League in October, is expected to be formalised when the International Cricket Council’s all-powerful board holds a tele-conference on Thursday. Read more

Meet the explorer Gharial that travelled 1100 km from Nepal to India

When you hear about a crocodile, the first image that comes to your mind is that of a huge scary reptile, with vivacious eyes and scary teeth, basking in the sun or just waiting in the water. Read more