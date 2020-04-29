News updates from Hindustan Times: Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use and all the latest news

Antibody tests are done using a person’s blood, and results are available in 30 minutes to an hour as opposed to the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests that take about five hours. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Domestic makers of rapid kits in a fix as ICMR halts their use

Local manufacturers of antibody based rapid testing kits (RTKs) for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), whose kits were validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and approved by the Central Drugs Standard Organisation (CDSCO), seem to be grappling with a sense of uncertainty as they are yet to receive any orders from the ICMR. Read more.

India’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark, 31,332 cases so far

India on Wednesday morning reported more than 1000 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the number of infected people jumped to 31,332, the Union health ministry data showed. Read more.

‘Misrepresentation reached new levels’: India rebuffs US religious panel’s report

In its 2020 annual report, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended that India be designated as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), for “engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations”. Read more.

Indian Cricketers Association begins fundraising to help needy cricketers

Kamal Juneja, who played 42 first-class matches for Uttar Pradesh through the 1970s, is a retired first-class umpire. He no longer gets a pay cheque from his ex-employer, Mohan Meakin, while the pension of ₹15,000 he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not quite enough. Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his version of the bikini pic to tide over this problem on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 37 years of his film Mahaan on Wednesday and has shared facts from the film with a pinch of humour. The actor also treated fans with a hilarious Instagram post as he tried to adhere to the assumed rules of gaining popularity on the picture-sharing platform. Read more.

WhatsApp group calls now support up to 8 people: How to use it

WhatsApp last night rolled out support for eight people on group video and voice calls. This group call limit update is available for all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS. Previously, WhatsApp supported up to four people in a group call. Read more.

Auto sector sales may remain doomed even post lockdown. Here’s why

Auto sales are likely to remain muted as consumers may not flock to dealerships and even avoid shopping malls and markets due to the fear of coronavirus infection for an extended period post lockdown, a report said on Tuesday. Read more.

Hello quarantiners, it’s time to take care of your eyes

Backs hunched over the laptops, constant browsing through texts on phone, binge watching till late night – screen time has increased ever since the lockdown was announced. Read more.

Bengal: Mob attacks cops for trying to enforce lockdown in Covid hotspot

A mob attacked policemen in West Bengal’s Howrah. The cops were trying to disperse a crowd at a market. The incident took place at Howrah’s Belilious Road, which is a containment zone. Two police officials were injured, two police cars also damaged. Watch the full video for more details. Watch here.