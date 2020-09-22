News updates from Hindustan Times: Don’t want to fight hot or cold war, says China’s Xi Jinping at UNGA and all the latest news

Xi Jinping, China’s president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly seen on a laptop computer in Hastings on the Hudson, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 22. 2020. (Bloomberg photo)

Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA

Chinese President Xi Jinping during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday assured the countries that China has no intention to fight a cold war or a hot one with any country. Read more

Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA

Addressing the UN’s first virtual meeting of world leaders, Trump accused the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) of making a false declaration that there was no evidence of human to human transmission of Sars-Cov-2. Read more

Facebook India head moves Supreme Court against Delhi Assembly panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow

The Delhi Assembly’s peace and harmony committee has sent a fresh notice asking Mohan, Facebook India vice president and managing director, to present himself for a deposition before the panel on September 23. Read more

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: ‘He is trying very hard to find rhythm’ - Trent Boult on Jasprit Bumrah’s form

India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah did not got off to the best of starts in the Indian Premier League in the UAE. In the opening game of the season, Bumrah conceded 43 runs in his four runs and managed to get only one wicket. Mumbai lost the match by five wickets as CSK chased down the total of 163 easily to pick up first win of the season. Read more

Hackers are getting better in spear phishing ‘Work From Home’ employees: Avast CEO

Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek believes that tricking remote working employees into clicking malicious links has become easier for cybercriminals. They are likely to face the same kind of security risks as before. Read more

Dia Mirza denies ever procuring, consuming drugs, to take legal action: ‘Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation’

Dia Mirza has vociferously denied having any connection with drug peddlers after it was reported that she might be called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She released a statement and said that she will take legal recourse. Read more

‘Outrage marketing’: Gucci gets bashed on Twitter for Rs 1 lakh grass-stained overalls

As part of its new collection, Gucci is selling grass-stained overalls that look pretty well-worn for $1400 (Rs 1,02,878) and passing it off as ‘grunge’, but Twitter would have none of it. Read more

Watch: Trump’s long pause over ‘poisoning’ of Putin rival Navalny; critics slam