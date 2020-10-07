Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: E Palaniswami to be AIADMK's CM candidate for Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami. (PTI)

E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami will be All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) chief ministerial candidate for state elections next year, party leader and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said on Wednesday. Read more

Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea was rejected. Read more

Occupying public place for protests not acceptable: Supreme Court on petitions on Shaheen Bagh protests



The right to protest in public places is not absolute and public places cannot be occupied indefinitely for such protests, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a case highlighting the troubles faced by general public due to the road blockade at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi by protestors who were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Read more



Fashion brand Givenchy’s new three-toed sandals and socks are reminding tweeple of Scooby Doo

French luxury brand Givenchy recently launched their Spring Summer 2021 collection. As people have taken to social media to discuss the collection, some have found a rather bizarre comparison to items in the collection. Read more

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street updated with Bluetooth enabled digital console

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched the Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console. Read more

The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; dip in 7 day daily average. Watch

India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Oct 07, 2020 13:02 IST
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Oct 07, 2020 11:16 IST
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Oct 07, 2020 13:04 IST
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
Oct 07, 2020 12:34 IST

I want to be on the sets, and work: Nawazuddin
Oct 07, 2020 13:23 IST
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
Oct 07, 2020 13:19 IST
‘Nothing concrete’ in Barca talk, says Liverpool’s Wijnaldum
Oct 07, 2020 13:18 IST
LeBron scores 28 as Lakers close in on title
Oct 07, 2020 13:18 IST
