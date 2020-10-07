News updates from Hindustan Times: E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021 and all the latest news

E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami will be All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) chief ministerial candidate for state elections next year, party leader and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said on Wednesday.

Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected.

Occupying public place for protests not acceptable: Supreme Court on petitions on Shaheen Bagh protests

The right to protest in public places is not absolute and public places cannot be occupied indefinitely for such protests, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a case highlighting the troubles faced by general public due to the road blockade at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi by protestors who were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Fashion brand Givenchy’s new three-toed sandals and socks are reminding tweeple of Scooby Doo

French luxury brand Givenchy recently launched their Spring Summer 2021 collection. As people have taken to social media to discuss the collection, some have found a rather bizarre comparison to items in the collection.

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street updated with Bluetooth enabled digital console

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched the Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console.

The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; dip in 7 day daily average.