News updates from Hindustan Times: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Mizoram, fourth in less than 10 days and all the latest news

Cracks are seen on a building, after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Mizoram in Champhai district on Monday, June 22, 2020. (PTI File Photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Earthquake hits Mizoram for the fourth day

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Mizoram on Wednesday morning, the fourth in the northeastern state in as many days. Read more

Yogi Adityanath to announce employment for 1 crore people on June 26

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be making a record on June 26 by handing over employment to one crore people. The event will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindustan further reported. Read more

Petrol, diesel prices revised further, two fuels now cost almost same in Delhi

Diesel price was increased on Wednesday for the 18th day in a row since June 7, taking the total hike during the period to Rs 10.49 a litre. While diesel will cost Rs 79.88 per litre after an increase by 48 paise, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 79.76 or every litre in Delhi today. Read more

US freeze on H-1B visas to hit IT firms coping with travel curbs amid Covid-19 crisis

The US decision to freeze work visas, including the H-1B visa for highly skilled workers, till the year end will add to the troubles of Indian software services companies that are already struggling to cope with travel curbs amid the pandemic. Read more

When Sara Ali Khan paid emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput for guiding her on Kedarnath

An old video of Sara Ali Khan praising her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput is being widely shared online. Sushant died by suicide last week, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar’s lookalike battles downsizing blues

Balvir Chand knows all about reflected glory, having soaked in the adulation for years as the spitting image of Sachin Tendulkar. Chand wasn’t just sought after for pictures in the stands while the original tamed bowlers on the field, he was so convincing a duplicate he was made brand ambassador for a Mumbai food chain. Read more

Songs for succulents: Barcelona opera reopens with concert for plants

Barcelona’s Liceu opera reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months post the coronavirus-led lockdown to hold a concert, exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants. Read more

HT Salutes: Dehradun duo who distribute free milk packets across the city

Sukriti Sharma and Nitin Gaur are helping hundreds by distributing milk packets during the lockdown. The Uttarakhand duo runs a milk production unit named Moo Day which distributes free milk packets to the needy. Sharma and Gaur say ‘profit is not everything in such times’. Watch full video