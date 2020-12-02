News updates from Hindustan Times: Eastern Railway to resume non-suburban passenger trains in Bengal and all the latest news

News agency PTI quoted an official as saying that out of the total 54 trains, 30 will operate in Howrah, 22 in Asansol division and the remaining two in Malda division. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eastern Railway to resume 54 non-suburban passenger services from today

The Eastern Railway (ER) is set to resume non-suburban passenger services in West Bengal from today with 54 trains in operation. The non-suburban services were disrupted in the last week of March due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country. Read more

Mumbai: Commuters stage rail roko in Palghar, Kelwe, and Saphale as WR changes timings

Commuters, mainly essential services employees, resorted to a 30-minute rail roko protests at Mumbai’s Palghar, Kelwe Road, and Saphale railheads on Wednesday morning over the change of timings of Dahanu suburban train services from Thursday. Read more

SC rejects plea seeking action against Jagan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking action against Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who accused a senior judge of the apex court of trying to interfere in and influence the functioning of Andhra Pradesh high court. Read more

Neera Tanden has shown bad judgment in the past, says Republican Nikki Haley

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday said Neera Tanden’s nomination as the Director of Office of Management and Budget is “deeply concerning”, as she has shown “bad judgment” in the past. Read more

Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus, asks those who recently came in contact with him to get tested as well

Actor and politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter to share the diagnosis with his followers. Read more

Hyundai announces dedicated EV platform, new-age cars to boast 500km range

Hyundai Motor Group has announced a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform called E-GMP which will be the foundation on which its future battery-operated vehicles will be rolled out. The Korean car maker claims that this new platform will allow the next lineup of EVs to offer a mammoth per-charge range while some of the higher-end products from it also offering performance capabilities to match those of renowned sports cars. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘They have to pick that fight’, suggests Zaheer Khan as on-field rivalry turns friendly

India’s tour of Australia in the past years had always been hyped for the intense rivalry between both sides. Be it the infamous ‘Monkey Gate’ episode in 2008 or the rift between Virat Kohli and former quick Mitchell Johnson in 2014, India-Australia cricketing history is full of numerous anecdotes. Read more

Where’s dark matter? NASA’s post is about the scaffolding of our universe

What better way to start one’s morning than by learning a bit more about this wondrous world that we reside in? If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a post by NASA that may tickle your fancy. Shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, this image was shared on December 1. Read more

Watch: ‘Those who take commission...’: Union minister VK Singh slams farmer protest