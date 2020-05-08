News updates from Hindustan Times- ‘Evacuation precautionary’: Vizag police dismiss report of second gas leak and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Evacuation precautionary’: Vizag police dismiss report of second gas leak

Police in Visakhapatnam on Friday rejected late night reports of another gas leak at the chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village and said that the order to evacuate people from nearby areas was only precautionary, according to news agency ANI. Read more.

Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter

The Resistance Front, the brand-new terror group that has rushed to take responsibility for major terror attacks and firefights in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks, is being controlled by three top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan, an intelligence report submitted to national security planners in New Delhi has said. Read more.

Video shows Covid-19 victims’ bodies kept in ward with patients in Mumbai, probe ordered

A day after a video surfaced showing how bodies of Covid-19 victims at Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, also known as Sion hospital, were left in a ward for an extended period alongside patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an inquiry into the matter. A committee for the same has been asked to submit its report within 24 hours. Read more.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Inspirational quotes and messages by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore, the literary scholar, polymath, poet, musician and artist, is best known for writing the national anthem of two nations, India and Bangladesh, and the Sri Lankan anthem is inspired by his work, but the scholar has many more achievements to his name and is remembered fondly around the world. Read more.

‘Rishi Kapoor could make fans go weak in the knees’: Priyanka Chopra remembers Chintu uncle, offers support to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written a piece for Time magazine, in remembrance of the late Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Priyanka lauded his ‘effervescence and flamboyance’ and said that he had the passion of a ‘Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in’. Read more.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi has a major event in India today where it will launch the Mi 10 smartphone. Xiaomi will also launch more products including the Mi Box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Read more.

Roads worth ₹15 lakh cr in next 2 years; auto scrapping policy soon: Gadkari

The government is planning to build highways worth ₹15 lakh crore in the next two years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. Read more.

Watch: ‘Special flight’ with 177 Indian nationals from UAE lands in Kochi

Flight carrying stranded Indians in Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport. The repatriation flight of Air India Express brought back 177 Indian nationals. Watch here.