News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has fought back from facing a supply shortage of medical kits to become self sufficient. (ANI file photo)

Need to expand health infra, says PM Modi on Day 2 of talks with CMs on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said expansion of health infrastructure should be the country’s top priority amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Read more

Chhattisgarh CM writes to Nitin Gadkari, urges him to expedite work National Highways in the state

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, urging him to expedite the tardy construction work of national highways (NH) that pass through the state and convert some state highways into NH. Read more

Mumbai BJP leader booked by CBI for ‘cheating’ Bank of India of Rs 57.26 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj and directors of his company for allegedly cheating Bank of India to the tune of Rs. 57.26 crore. Read more

CureVac coronavirus vaccine cleared for human trials in Germany

Germany’s CureVac AG won approval to start human trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine just days after the company secured backing from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government. Read more

‘Sachin wanted to give up the game,’ How Gary Kirsten sparked a late career renaissance for Tendulkar

Former India coach Gary Kirsten has opened up on a chapter from his coaching tenure with the Indian cricket team, where he helped Sachin Tendulkar thrive in the final leg of his career, and in turn, banishing the thoughts of retirement that had surrounded the mind of India’s batting genius. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Ekta Kapoor says ‘beyond upset’ after abetment case filed against her, Salman Khan in Bihar

Amid the debate around nepotism and the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood triggered by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a case has been filed against in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against a number of influential people from the film industry. Read more

Happy Father’s Day 2020: Best wishes, images, quotes, Facebook messages and WhatsApp status to share

Every year, the third Sunday of June is observed as Father’s Day in India, and this year the date is June 21. This day commemorates and appreciates the role that fathers, father figures and paternal bonds play in a family and society as a whole. Read more

Watch| ‘It’s a wake up call’: Bollywood actor on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death