News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal and all the latest news
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at its peak in Delhi right now, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He also said that “experts feel that number of cases will decline in the coming days”. Read more
Jaishankar, NSA, Naqvi attend Saudi Arabia’s national day
At a time when diplomatic receptions are a rarity, both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval attended Saudi Arabia’s national day, reflecting the importance attached by India to its ties with the kingdom. Read more
B Narayan Rao, sitting Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Basvakalyan Narayan Rao, the sitting Congress legislator from Bidar in Karnataka, died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was 66. Read more
Dean Jones, former Australia cricketer and renowned commentator, passes away at 59
Former Australia cricketer and renowned commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thursday following a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 59. Read more
The Taste with Vir | Supreme Court vs Sudarshan TV: Free speech isn’t setting fire to a communally complex nation
When the Supreme Court first stopped the telecast of a Sudarshan TV programme which purported to show how Muslims were “infiltrating” government services, various people who might loosely be termed supporters of the government took to social media to express support for Sudarshan TV on grounds of freedom of speech. Read more
Kia Sonet GTX+ variants’ price revealed, to offer style and plethora of features
Kia Sonet GTX+ variants will cost ₹12.89 lakh (ex showroom, pan-India). Read more
Man paraglides while sleeping in bed, takes nap mid-air. Watch
Hasan Kaval, a paraglider who captured people’s attention while soaring high on a sofa has again created a chatter on the Internet with his daring – and amusing – stunt. Read more