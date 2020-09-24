News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal and all the latest news

Kids' drawings are displayed on a panel inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at its peak in Delhi right now, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He also said that “experts feel that number of cases will decline in the coming days”. Read more

Jaishankar, NSA, Naqvi attend Saudi Arabia’s national day

At a time when diplomatic receptions are a rarity, both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval attended Saudi Arabia’s national day, reflecting the importance attached by India to its ties with the kingdom. Read more

B Narayan Rao, sitting Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19

Basvakalyan Narayan Rao, the sitting Congress legislator from Bidar in Karnataka, died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was 66. Read more

Dean Jones, former Australia cricketer and renowned commentator, passes away at 59

Former Australia cricketer and renowned commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thursday following a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 59. Read more

The Taste with Vir | Supreme Court vs Sudarshan TV: Free speech isn’t setting fire to a communally complex nation

When the Supreme Court first stopped the telecast of a Sudarshan TV programme which purported to show how Muslims were “infiltrating” government services, various people who might loosely be termed supporters of the government took to social media to express support for Sudarshan TV on grounds of freedom of speech. Read more

Kia Sonet GTX+ variants’ price revealed, to offer style and plethora of features

Kia Sonet GTX+ variants will cost ₹12.89 lakh (ex showroom, pan-India). Read more

Man paraglides while sleeping in bed, takes nap mid-air. Watch

Hasan Kaval, a paraglider who captured people’s attention while soaring high on a sofa has again created a chatter on the Internet with his daring – and amusing – stunt. Read more