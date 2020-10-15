News updates from Hindustan Times: Extremely heavy rain warning for parts of west coast today and all the latest news

Extremely heavy rain warning for parts of west coast today

There is warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, measuring more than 20 centimetres (cm), over Konkan, Goa, parts of coastal Karnataka, central Maharashtra and south Gujarat for Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more here.

IPL 2020: ‘Once you get 5000 runs, it’s enough,’ KL Rahul wants IPL organisers to ‘ban’ Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

During an Instagram interaction on Wednesday, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul jokingly said that he would want the IPL organisers to ban Kohli and de Villiers, when the RCB captain asked him about a rule that he would like to be changed in T20 cricket. Read more here.

WATCH | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs to reclaim top spot

NASA explores ‘bizarre fantasy-like structures’ in the Carina Nebula. Watch

Is it a habit of yours to often search for images or videos of the outer world on the Internet? If you have answered “yes” to any or all of these questions, then this post shared on official account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is tailor-made for you. Read more here.

Aditya Narayan says all his money is gone, has only Rs 18K in his account ahead of wedding: ‘Will have to sell my bike’

Aditya said that he had never planned that he won’t be working for a year but the lockdown changed all his plans. Read more here.

iPhone 12 Pro series have 6GB of RAM, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini just get 4GB

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are equipped with 6GB of RAM and the 2 lower variants, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini have 4GB of RAM. Read more here.