Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mamata Banerjee launched an all-new three-tier Hindi cell of the Trinamool Congress. (PTI File Photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas

In a bid to woo Hindi-speaking voters in some of West Bengal’s urban, semi-urban and industrial belts where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched an all-new three-tier Hindi cell of her party. Read more

Rajya Sabha: 16 MPs from various states take oath

Sixteen persons from various states, who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha (RS), took oath on Monday when the Upper House reconvened for business after five months for an 18-day uninterrupted monsoon session of Parliament amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Delhi hospital



Former ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, who has been recently arrested in connection with money laundering case, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Read more



Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Monday opposed a plea seeking legalisation of marriage for gay couples under the Hindu Marriage Act (1955) filed last week by four members of the Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community. Read more

Rail over road is fast becoming preferred option to transport cars. Here’s why

Trains in India have emerged as a viable, reliable and cost-effective way to transport vehicles in the country in recent months, raking in revenue while offering a secure way for automakers to ensure products from factories reach their intended destinations without obstacles. Read more

‘He stepped out and hit Sanath Jayasuriya for a six’ - Harbhajan Singh recalls first encounter with Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh recalled an Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 in which a young Virat Kohli struck Sanath Jayasuriya for a six.

The setup vs the shot tweets show what goes into getting that perfect photo

Scrolling through social media, many of us find some stunning pictures that force us to wonder how they came about. Right from the setting, to the lighting to the model’s expression in the picture - everything seems to fit in. Read more

Monday motivation: Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts killer abs as she nails the tree pose Yoga

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Monday motivation includes fitness tips for fans on finding balance ‘whether stationary or while moving’, flaunts perfect waistline in throwback picture

Watch: PM Modi asks MPs to send message of support to Army; Tharoor responds

PM Modi asked all parliamentarians send a message of support to the army soldiers who are guarding the border in tough terrains. Ahead of the parliament session, PM Modi said this session needs to send a message that the nation stands with our jawans. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 16:20 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

latest news

Prashant Bhushan deposits Rs 1, files review petition against
Sep 14, 2020 17:32 IST
Riddhima’s husband counts down to her birthday with rare throwback photo
Sep 14, 2020 17:22 IST
‘I feel he will be a good captain:’ Chopra picks player to succeed Kohli
Sep 14, 2020 17:14 IST
Sports Minister lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Ladakh
Sep 14, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.