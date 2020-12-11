Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers' agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers take rest on a tractor-trolley at Singhu Border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the ongoing farmers’ protest is likely to get prolonged and intense if the Centre doesn’t take a decision at the earliest. Read more

Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack

Concerned about the law and order situation in the state following Thursday’s stone attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy at Diamond Harbour, home minister Amit Shah is set to visit the state for a two-day visit from December 19, said BJP leaders aware of developments. Read more

What to expect when the vaccine rolls out



With Pfizer/BioNtech becoming the first company to get its vaccine approved for public use in the United Kingdom (UK), the wait for a post-Covid world seems to have got shorter. Read more



Torbaaz movie review: Sanjay Dutt’s dry spell continues with Netflix’s uninspired offering

Despite its pertinent subject and a group of cute kids, this Sanjay Dutt film fails to hold your attention. Torbaaz released on Netflix on Friday. Read more

Yay or Nay? Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ high fashion look with embellished Crocs is blurring lines between fashion and comfort

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can look good in absolutely anything, yes, even Crocs that usually make us scream, “WHAT ARE THOSE?!” The Sky Is Pink actor, who is also the global brand ambassador for Crocs, presented the brand at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards for Brand of the Year. Read more

Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post? It’s the ultimate dad joke

Whether you love them or you hate them, there’s no denying that dad jokes are a form of humour that you can’t ignore. Read more

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won’t have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well. Read more

top news

Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Rise in crimes against women in West Bengal disturbing, says NCW
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
IGNOU June 2020 exams: Varsity promotes intermediate year UG, PG programme students
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
What are the concerns after Australia abandons Covid-19 vaccine trials?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
