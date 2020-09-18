News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers in Punjab to stop trains in protest against Centre’s farm bills and all the latest news

Members of various farmer organisations protest against the Central Government over agriculture related ordinances, in Patiala (PTI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab from September 24

Farmers in Punjab will protest against the central government’s three farm-related bills by staging a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation across the state from September 24-26, a farmers’ body has announced. Read more

PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar at 12pm on Friday. Apart from the bridge, the PM will inaugurate 12 other rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the state, a Railway Ministry release said. Read more

India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’

India on Thursday welcomed the signing of the Abraham Accords by the US, Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reiterated its call for direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians for a “two-state solution”. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says she is never one to start fights: ‘I will quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise’

From the Shiv Sena to Urmila Matondkar, Kangana Ranaut is engaged in multiple wars of words with multiple parties at the moment. However, she insists that she is never the one to start a fight. In a tweet shared on late Thursday night, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if proven wrong. Read more

Apple’s first online store in India to launch on September 23

Apple is finally debuting its online store in India, and it is scheduled to launch on September 23. Apple will offer its full range of products along with direct customer support through online team members. Read more

Harsh Goenka posts clip that shows Covid-19 safety measures in hat-ke style

Though the Covid-19 unlocking is taking place, many share videos and images on social media to remind people about the importance of following proper precautionary measures. The latest inclusion in that list is business tycoon Harsh Goenka who shared a video highlighting the same. Read more

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on the verge of going past AB de Villiers in elite list

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will return to cricket after a 14-month gap when his side takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Dhoni can make the occasion even more special if he brings out his helicopter and whack a few sixes. Read more

‘Flattening of Covid-19 curve requires collaborative efforts’: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke at a joint meeting with G20 finance and health ministers. Harsh Vardhan said that flattening of the curve requires collaborative efforts. “Current pandemic highlights the need for global solidarity. Flattening the curve will require collaborative efforts. Need to focus on creating an effective healthcare system. Watch