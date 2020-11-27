News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers in western UP block highways in support of ‘Chalo Dilli’ march and all the latest news

Farmers blocked traffic on highways at different points in eight districts of the Meerut region in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Farmers in western UP block highways in support of ‘Chalo Dilli’ march

Farmers blocked traffic on highways at different points in eight districts of the Meerut region in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday in support of the ongoing agitation against three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September. Read more.

Fodder scam: Jolt for RJD as Jharkhand high court defers Lalu’s bail plea hearing

The Jharkhand high court on Friday deferred the hearing in RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea to December 11. “Party workers across the state were gearing up to accord a grand welcome to him. Read more

Punjab CM welcomes Centre’s decision to allow protesting farmers to enter Delhi

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers from his state and Haryana, protesting against the three farm laws enacted earlier this year, to enter Delhi and continue with their demonstration peacefully. Read more

New UK regulator to rein in Google, Facebook, other tech giants

Tech giants such as Google and Facebook will be subject to a new UK regime to give consumers more choice and control over their data, help small businesses thrive, and ensure news outlets are not forced out by bigger rivals, business secretary Alok Sharma announced on Friday. Read more

Volvo S60 unveiled in India, bookings to start January 21

The third-generation Volvo S60 was officially unveiled by the Swedish car maker in the Indian market on Friday with its launch here scheduled for early 2021. The sedan was previously expected to go on sale earlier this year but the plans were reportedly pushed back owing to Covid-19-related factors. Read more

Dad and brothers hilariously interrupt girl trying to record video for teacher. Watch

We all have those family members who perfectly capture the definition of the word silly. In fact, their antics often create situations that make us laugh out loud. This video of a little girl named Delaney getting interrupted by her dad and brother while trying to create an art for her teacher perfectly shows how goofy a family can be. Watch here

Halima Aden quits fashion industry, Rihanna-Bella Hadid-Gigi Hadid support hijab-wearing American supermodel

In a series of historic Instagram confessions, Somali American supermodel Halima Aden opened up about her hijab journey and quit “bowed out gracefully” from runaway modeling because it forced her to compromise her religious beliefs as a Muslim woman. Read more

Gautam Gambhir explains why he ‘would go with Hardik Pandya’ over Manish Pandey in India’s ODI XI

India included all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their Playing XI against Australia in the first ODI in Sydney. This is Pandya’s first international game since September 2019 and coming off a productive IPL season, one would assume he is deserving of a place in India’s XI. Read more

‘Muslim boys should consider Hindu girls as their sisters’: SP leader

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Moradabad ST Hasan called ‘Love Jihad’ a political stunt and asked Muslim boys to consider Hindu girls their ‘sisters’. Watch here