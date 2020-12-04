News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers’ protest enters 8th day, leads to traffic snarls in Delhi and all the latest news

Sections
Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Commuters to and from Delhi continued to suffer as multiple borders connecting the national capital to surrounding states remained sealed on Friday (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Traffic snarls continue on Delhi borders as farmers’ protests enter Day 8

Commuters to and from Delhi continued to suffer as multiple borders connecting the national capital to surrounding states remained sealed on Friday as farmers carried on with their protests against the three agricultural reforms introduced by the central government for more than a week now. Read More

Blow to BJP, MVA candidates leading in polls for 4 Council seats in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the ruling parties Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, had an edge over the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as alliance’s candidates were leading after a second round of votes counting in the graduates’ constituencies of Aurangbad, Pune and Nagpur and the teachers’ constituency of Pune. Read more

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept its key lending rate unchanged for the third time in a row as widely expected amid high inflation and said it will maintain an accommodative stance, implying there could be more rate cuts in the future if need arises. Read More



Increased risk of tooth decay in pregnancy? Here are 7 dental care tips to keep you and your baby smiling

Dental health and oral hygiene, if taken for granted in the daily rush of life, can lead to increased risk of tooth decay in pregnancy if cavities are left untreated to fester in the mouth. Mommies-to-be do everything to ensure healthy nine months. Read More

NASA shares ‘how it started vs how it is going’ images of Stingray Nebula. Here’s the reason for its unprecedented fading

It is often said that everything changes. However, the type of change the nebula Hen 3-1357, nicknamed the Stingray nebula, is going through is unprecedented. The images captured 20-years-apart by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope show the nebula quickly fading. Read More

‘I am going slightly radical’’: Aakash Chopra leaves out Shreyas Iyer from his playing XI for first T20I

India and Australia will be playing the first T20 international of the three-match series on Friday in Canberra. After a battle in the 50-over format, the focus now shifts to T20s where both teams would be looking to gain the momentum ahead of the crucial Test series. Read More

Delhi AQI remains in very poor category; might slip into severe zone

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor category on December 4. At 7am, AQI was 335, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital’s average Air Quality Index on Thursday was 341. On a scale of 0 to 500, an AQI value between 300 and 400 is considered very poor, and that above 400 is considered severe. Watch

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:31 IST
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Dec 04, 2020 13:22 IST
BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
Dec 04, 2020 13:15 IST
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Dec 04, 2020 12:15 IST

Dec 04, 2020 13:27 IST
Aditya Narayan shares loved-up pic from wedding to Shweta
Dec 04, 2020 13:27 IST
Dharmendra tweets on farmers protest, hits delete and then explains
Dec 04, 2020 13:25 IST
Friday fitness: 5 simple Pilates exercises to keep you flexible and strong
Dec 04, 2020 13:25 IST
