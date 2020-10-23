News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop and all the latest news

This is the fourth criminal case registered against Republic TV channel and its employees by the city police. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop

The Mumbai police on Friday registered a fresh FIR against Republic Television channel and booked its executive editor, anchor, two reporters and other editorial staff members for allegedly inciting “disaffection” among the police personnel against commissioner Param Bir Singh and maligning the city police’s image. Read more

Pakistan opens fire along LoC, India retaliates ‘befittingly’

After a lull of six days, Pakistan on Friday evening opened heavy firing in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure. Read more

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world’s top anti-terrorism monitoring group, on Friday voted to keep Pakistan on a grey list for the Imran Khan government’s failure to fully comply with a 27-point action plan handed to it, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message

Even as India and China discuss disengagement from friction points in Ladakh at the military-diplomatic talks, the People’s Liberation Army is constructing new structures and relocating troops and equipment to occupied Aksai Chin in Tibet as well as Xinjiang with no intention of backing off from the 1,597 km of Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh at least this winter. Read more

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Why Rohit Sharma is not playing against Chennai Super Kings - Explained

Mumbai Indians suffered a huge blow ahead of their Indian Premier League 2020 contest against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. MI captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the match, and it was allrounder Kieron Pollard who took over the captaincy duties from the MI opener. Read more

Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against relative Luviena Lodh after she called him a don, accused him of harassment in video

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s lawyer has responded to the video posted by actor Luviena Lodh on Instagram on Friday. In the video, Luviena accused Mahesh of harassment and intimidation. Luviena began the video by introducing herself as the wife of Mahesh’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal. Luviena said that Sumit supplies ‘drugs and women’ to various actors and that Mahesh knows all about it. Read more

Covid-19 has been an accelerator for chatbot tech

As the pandemic continues, making most of the global workforce operate remotely, the reliance on technology by all sectors - retail, IT, financial services, the government, etc. - only surges. Read more

Close your eyes: A first-of-its-kind film for the blind tells a story in sound

A conversation and a question. That’s how India’s first-of-its-kind audio feature film for the visually challenged came about. Filmmaker Sanamjit Talwar already had a script in place for his second project, Gulfam (Kashmiri for “like a rose”), the story of a six-year-old Kashmiri boy whose mother is killed by militants. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra hosts fundraiser in form of virtual dumb charades to help kids battling cancer

Stepping ahead for a noble cause, actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday invited his fans for a fundraiser to help provide nutrition and hot meals to children battling cancer and announced that five lucky winners will get a chance to play a virtual game of dumb charades with the actor. Read more

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that “the government (is) trying to put me in jail” after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for “spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country” through “provoking hate speeches” given by her. The actor took to Twitter and said, “I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Watch Here