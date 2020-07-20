Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: First batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets to be inducted in IAF on July 29 and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: First batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets to be inducted in IAF on July 29 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Preparations are currently on to fly the jets to India with a stopover at Al Dhafra air base near Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (AP File Photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29

The Indian Air Force will induct its first batch of five Rafale fighter jets imported from France at the Ambala air base on July 29 if weather permits, an IAF spokesperson said on Monday. Read More

Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show

The vaccine candidate developed at the University of Oxford is safe and induces immune reaction, preliminary results published in medical journal The Lancet on Monday said, raising hopes for a cure for Covid-19 that has killed tens of thousands and disrupted human activity across the globe. Read More

ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic



The T20 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in Australia, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC announced following the conclusion of its board meeting on Monday. Read More



Anurag Kashyap shares his take on nepotism

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared his opinion about the raging nepotism debate and jokingly requested trolls to reply with innovative abuses. Read More

Samsung Galaxy M31s to Realme 6i, here are top budget smartphones coming to India this month

Tech companies will be launching three new budget smartphones in India this month. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy M31s, Infinix 4 Plus and the Realme 6i. Read More

Off-duty cop jumps into water to save boy from close encounter with shark

An off-duty officer’s quick-thinking has now earned him the title of a hero on the Internet. His prompt actions saved a boy from having a close encounter with a shark. Cocoa Beach Police & Fire took to Facebook to share the story of bravery and now it has won people over. Read More

Covid-19: Nursing home residents recreate album covers, making them more iconic

The residents of the Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, UK have been in lockdown since March 12, but that has in no way dulled their spirits. They have become rock stars through their recreations of iconic album covers. Read More

‘Only VHP & BJP members in Ram Temple Trust’: Digvijaya Singh slams Centre

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lashed out at the Modi government accusing it of only appointing VHP and BJP leaders to the Ram Temple Trust. Watch the full video for what else he said

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cruise ships return to Danube with strict safety rules in place
Jul 20, 2020 21:13 IST
Online classes leading to stress, eye problems in children, say parents
Jul 20, 2020 21:07 IST
IPL is a huge part of year for lot of players: Hazlewood
Jul 20, 2020 21:02 IST
Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival unlikely this year due to coronavirus pandemic
Jul 20, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.