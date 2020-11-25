News updates from Hindustan Times: Flood-relief food kits provided by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in Wayanad and all the latest news

The Congress leader who emerged victorious from the seat in 2019 elections had promptly responded and rushed enough food kits to his constituency. (PTI file photo)

Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad

Thousands of flood-relief food kits provided by Congress MP from Wayanad (north Kerala) Rahul Gandhi were found abandoned in a vacant shop in Nilambur in Malappuram district. The “criminal waste” triggered widespread criticism from many quarters including local residents and Left leaders. Read more

Digital gadgets and platforms are stealing your time, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that digital platforms and tech gadgets are stealing our time and we must assign some time for ourselves. The prime minister was speaking at the event held to celebrate the Centennial Foundation Day of Lucknow University where he unveiled Rs 100 commemorative coin. Read more

Jagan Reddy launches interest-free loans scheme for Andhra street vendors

The YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday launched yet another welfare scheme - Jagananna Thodu (Brother Jagan’s support) - aimed at providing interest-free loans to small traders and street vendors in the state. Read more

20-year-old woman abducted, raped for 14 days in man’s captivity in Kota jungle: Police

A 20-year-old woman has accused a man of abducting and raping her for 14 days while keeping her in his captivity in a jungle near Mandana town of Kota district, police said on Wednesday. In her complaint lodged at the Anta police station in neighbouring Baran district, the woman said she was able to approach the police after her father managed to rescue her from the 22-year-old man’s captivity on November 22. Read more

COVAXX gets supply deals worth $2.8 billion for potential Covid-19 vaccine

COVAXX, a unit of United Biomedical Inc, said on Thursday it has received purchase commitments totaling $2.8 billion to deliver more than 140 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine to developing countries, including Brazil, Peru and Ecuador. Read more

Kangana Ranaut lauds Jallikattu as India’s official entry at Oscars 2021, says ‘movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses’

Kangana Ranaut applauded the decision to send Malayalam film Jallikattu as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. She called it the result of the scrutiny that the Bollywood ‘mafia’ is being subjected to and suggested that they were unable to tilt the scales in their favour through lobbying. Read more

Boy writes to Santa, asks if God ‘loves him for being gay’. Tweet will leave you emotional

Writing letters to Santa is a Christmas tradition loved by thousands of children. In fact, United States Postal Service (USPS), each year, also runs a special program called the Operation Santa. In this, kids from all over America write to Santa about their wishes. Read more

Best looks of Sara Ali Khan fashionably twinning with mother Amrita Singh that will take you on a trip down memory lane

Sara Ali Khan’s wardrobe is one of the most enviable when it comes to Gen-Z Bollywood stars and star kids, and she experiments with her traditional looks with as much ease as she does her gowns and hot shorts. Read more

Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs