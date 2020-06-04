News updates from Hindustan Times: Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM and all the latest news

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said those who fed a pregnant elephant a pineapple filler with crackers that eventually killed her would be brought to book. (Twitter/@ForestKerala)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday took to Twitter to address the outrage following the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant late last month and said that the culprits would be brought to book. Read more

Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps

With four members of the Rajya Sabha retiring on June 25, the race to replace them has become hectic in Karnataka with lobbying in both national parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress intensifying. Read more

Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever

China has the largest number of movie screens in the world but all have been shut since January 23, the day the central Chinese city of Wuhan was locked down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Read more

No saliva on ball advantageous for batsmen: Batting coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour believes that as long as an alternate to saliva is not found to use on the ball, the batsmen will find themselves at an advantage. Read more

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan’s eclectic home Jalsa, a palace fit for Bollywood royalty

Modern interior design aesthetic may be all about minimalism and a light, airy vibe but not for the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan’s famous Mumbai mansion, Jalsa is all about eclectic furniture, bold wall prints and statement art pieces. Read more

Signal sees huge spike in app downloads amid ongoing protests

People in the US are turning to privacy-focused apps like Signal which has been downloaded 121,000 times. Read more

Delhi University cancels first and second year UG exams, issues guidelines for grading

Delhi University, or DU, on Thursday, said that it will not conduct the semester examinations for first and second year students of undergraduate programmes. Read more

World Environment Day 2020: Significance, theme and quotes

With countries under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, one positive which seems to have come out of this whole situation is that our environment has become better. Read more

Huge landslide drags houses into sea, dramatic video scares people. Watch

In a frightening moment, a huge landslide dragged several houses into a sea in Alta, Norway. Now, a video of the incident, shared on Twitter, has left many scared and shocked. Read more

‘Window shopping for hospital beds’: Delhi minister on questions over corona app

Delhi health minister commented on alleged mismatch in information provided over the Delhi Corona app regarding availability of hospital beds in the national capital. Watch the video here