Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: For the first time laws have been drafted to benefit farmers, marginalised, says PM Modi and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: For the first time laws have been drafted to benefit farmers, marginalised, says PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

For the first time laws have been drafted to benefit farmers and marginalised: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that for the first time in decades, the Union government has framed laws that benefit farmers, workers, women and other marginalised sections. Read more

Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests

A leading Pakistani journalist has revealed that the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases against 49 mediapersons and social media activists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Read more

Dean Jones: The man who set a bold ODI template



Former Australia batting stalwart Dean Jones died in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in his hotel room while on IPL commentary duty, leaving the cricket world in shock. Read more



Anushka Sharma’s ‘I drink coffee’ response trends again after Sunil Gavaskar’s controversial comment on her, Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma was trending again a day after legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made an unsavoury comment involving her. Read more

Men and mascara: Make-up for men sees rise amid pandemic

There is a sudden upsurge in the male beauty and grooming industry amid the pandemic with a lot of male beauty bloggers sharing their makeup tricks and tips, thereby bringing in a revolution in the male beauty segment. Read more

Rare Blue Moon will grace the sky on Halloween night. What makes it special?

If you are someone who loves various celestial events and often find yourself gazing at the sky, then the month of October has something amazing to offer. Read more

Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests

A leading Pakistani journalist has revealed that the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases against 49 mediapersons and social media activists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Read more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
Sep 25, 2020 13:31 IST
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Sep 25, 2020 13:17 IST
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Sep 25, 2020 12:53 IST

latest news

Bihar Polls 2020: Here’s the full schedule
Sep 25, 2020 13:30 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 13:32 IST
Deepika’s manager Karishma arrives for NCB questioning
Sep 25, 2020 13:27 IST
Here’s why farm protests have been loudest in Punjab, Haryana
Sep 25, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.