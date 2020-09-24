News updates from Hindustan Times: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey hints at entering politics and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘If people want me to’: Former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey hints at joining politics

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday hinted at entering politics, saying if people want him to contest elections, ‘then I may enter politics.’ “People are coming to me in large numbers, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Everyone is very close to me. It’ll be a decision by the public. If they want me to, then I may enter politics,” Pandey told news agency ANI. Read more

MP minister regrets stance against wearing mask, invokes PM Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra (60) has expressed regret over his statement made in Indore on Wednesday that he doesn’t need to wear a face mask. He also acknowledged that his stance was against the “sentiments” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Covid awareness week to be observed in Odisha’s Ganjam district from today

Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, an official said the Ganjam district administration has decided to abserve a Covid awareness week starting from Thursday in an attempt to make people aware of the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask. Read more

New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga calls for ‘repairing’ ties with South Korea

Japan’s new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, spoke to South Korea’s president for the first time on Thursday, calling for both countries to repair their frayed ties and cooperate to counter any threat from North Korea. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Not buying that nonsense,’ Kevin Pietersen disagrees with Dhoni’s justification behind batting at No. 7

Fans and experts talking about MS Dhoni’s batting after CSK fail to chase down a total is nothing new but what was a bit surprising was the fact that Dhoni’s captaincy also attracted a fair amount of criticism after CSK’s loss to Rajasthan Royals. Read more

Indian man creates record for most skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. Watch

Every now and then, the Guinness World Records takes to their official Instagram account to share videos of people creating records which usually leave netizens intrigued or amazed or all at the same time. Now they’re back with a video of an unusual, yet absolutely entertaining, record. Read more

Maruti and chill: India’s largest car maker rolls out Netflix-like subscription

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the start of its subscription plans for the large number of vehicles it offers in the Indian market in a bid to offer the flexibility of driving without the need to actually own the car. Read more

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome their first child together. Here are the details of their roller coaster relationship

This is the year of celebrity babies, and Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just welcomed their little baby girl into the world. The couple welcomed their baby on Wednesday, with Zayn taking to his social media to share a cute photo of his tattooed finger being held by a tiny hand, which he captioned, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: Why cases surged during monsoons in Delhi, Mumbai