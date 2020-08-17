Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
News updates from Hindustan Times: Four people at NCP chief’s residence contract Covid-19, Pawar tests negative and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT photo)

Four people at NCP chief’s residence contract Covid-19, Pawar tests negative

Four people at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s South Mumbai residence have tested positive for Covid-19, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Read more

‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook

Amid political slugfest involving social media giant Facebook, a company spokesperson has said that the platform “prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence. Read more

ShareChat in talks with Google over a potential investment



Google is in talks with Bengaluru-based social media company, ShareChat over a potential investment. Read more



Tata Motors debunks reports which claim it plans to sell stake in JLR

Tata Motors early Monday issued a statement debunking reports that stated it plans to sell its stake in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), underlining that it remains a crucial part of the wider Tata Group. Read more

‘I once told Sachin Tendulkar the same’: Inzamam-ul-Haq feels MS Dhoni should have announced retirement at the ground

As a captain, MS Dhoni had numerous accomplishments to his name across all formats. Not only did he lead Indian team to three ICC titles, he also took Indian team to no. 1 Test ranking in 2009 as captain. Read more

India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Read more

Ironman Milind Soman shares tips for keeping fit and feeling young

Milind Soman is more super man than super model, the fitness freak has been a trailblazer from his early modelling days, and continues to break barriers and inspire everyone. Read more

