News updates from Hindustan Times: France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students and all the latest news
France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students
France has become the first country to open its borders to Indian students, researchers and teachers who have been invited by a French academic establishment or laboratory, and to holders of the “Talent” passport. Read more
KKR, KXIP, RR reach UAE ahead of IPL 2020
The stage is set for the Indian Premier League 2020 as three of the eight franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders - arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Read more
Instagram suspends Hindustani Bhau’s account for violating community guidelines
Instagram has suspended the account of former Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak). His account was reported by several app users for promoting hate speech and violence. Read more
India-China border dispute: 5 things you need to know about current situation
India and China have been at loggerheads at the LAC in Ladakh and despite several rounds of talks, Beijing does not seem ready to restore status quo. Read more
Airtel prepaid plans now come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription: Here are all the details
Airtel has expanded some of its plans to come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions including the ₹448, ₹499, ₹599 and the ₹2,698 prepaid recharges. Read more
‘Listen to your Guardian Angel’: Pune Police’s post has lots of good advice
Not too long ago, Pune Police shared a witty post on their social media platforms regarding how to break the chain of fake news. Read more
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘Tasty Thursday’ recipe will set even vegans craving for Besan Coconut Barfi this Ganesh Chaturthi
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra and ‘Tasty Thursday’ go hand-in-hand and ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi it was no different. Read more