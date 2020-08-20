Sections
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. (AP file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students

France has become the first country to open its borders to Indian students, researchers and teachers who have been invited by a French academic establishment or laboratory, and to holders of the “Talent” passport. Read more

KKR, KXIP, RR reach UAE ahead of IPL 2020

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League 2020 as three of the eight franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders - arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Read more

Instagram suspends Hindustani Bhau’s account for violating community guidelines



Instagram has suspended the account of former Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak). His account was reported by several app users for promoting hate speech and violence. Read more



India-China border dispute: 5 things you need to know about current situation

India and China have been at loggerheads at the LAC in Ladakh and despite several rounds of talks, Beijing does not seem ready to restore status quo. Read more

Airtel prepaid plans now come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription: Here are all the details

Airtel has expanded some of its plans to come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions including the ₹448, ₹499, ₹599 and the ₹2,698 prepaid recharges. Read more

‘Listen to your Guardian Angel’: Pune Police’s post has lots of good advice

Not too long ago, Pune Police shared a witty post on their social media platforms regarding how to break the chain of fake news. Read more

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘Tasty Thursday’ recipe will set even vegans craving for Besan Coconut Barfi this Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra and ‘Tasty Thursday’ go hand-in-hand and ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi it was no different. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: France becomes first country to open borders, consular services for Indian students and all the latest news
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
China sees a ‘positive’ at border talks on Ladakh standoff. Not really, rebuts India
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
Delhi records 1,215 fresh Covid-19 cases, takes tally to 157K
Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.