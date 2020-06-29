News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt allows export of Covid-19 PPEs and all the latest news

Sections
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India was producing one crore PPE units per month as per the Central government’s specifications to fight the viral outbreak. (File photo for representation)

Govt allows export of Covid-19 PPEs; monthly quota fixed at 5 million units

The Central government on Monday allowed the export of five million personal protective (PPE) equipment coveralls per month after a ban since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Read more

Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The Maharashtra government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 31 amid a steady rise in the coronavirus cases. Mall, theatres, multiplexes, schools, colleges, gymnasiums, swimming pools will remain shut across the state. Read more

Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents



Sajid Mir had ties to al Qaeda in Afghanistan and had direct access to Lashkar’s military chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the powerful terrorist who continues to be shielded by Pakistani authorities. Read more



Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China

After the two Indians were diagnosed with Covid-19, Chinese authorities gave permission only for an empty flight from India to land in the southern city of Guangzhou to repatriate Indians. Read more

‘If banned from IPL, why shouldn’t I play other T20 leagues,’ asks veteran Indian spinner

Due to his participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Tambe, who was acquired by KKR at last year’s auction, was barred from playing the IPL this year. Read more

Gmail users on Windows 10 Mail app facing some serious issues

Windows 10’s Mail app is causing some Gmail users to lose their sent emails completely or moved to the spam folder. Read more

Updated Audi Q5 revealed with sharper looks and world’s first OLED rear lights

The new Audi Q5 is scheduled for an India launch in 2021 and boasts of significant changes to its visual profile and packs even more comfort and convenience features on the inside. Read more

Mughal-e-Azam to Ram-Leela: Fashion goals that Bollywood has given us through the years

Characters on the big screen have inspired countless generations of fashion, be it through period dramas like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar or through modern sagas like Jab We Met, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Veere Di Wedding. Read more

This man’s Hasan Minhaj impression is extremely on point. Watch him explain the ‘pizza problem’

An admirer and skilled impersonator is mimicking Minhaj to tell everyone about his ‘pizza problem’. This video was posted on Facebook on June 25 from actor, writer, and filmmaker Saiyam Kumar’s account. Read more

Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy

Guru Nanak Foundation of America has been organising the ‘Langar Seva’. A group of 25 volunteers have distributed over 2100 food packages. Watch the full video for more. Watch it here

