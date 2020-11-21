News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds and all the latest news

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence is likely to ask ICAI to take action against three CAs arrested for their alleged involvement in generating bogus bills to fraudulently avail input tax credit

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is likely to ask the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to take action against three chartered accountants (CAs) arrested for their alleged involvement in generating bogus bills to fraudulently avail input tax credit (ITC) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, two officials said.

India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter, conveys strong concern

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) summoned an official of the Pakistan high commission in Delhi over the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota where four terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces on Thursday, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Army personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri district

A personnel of the Indian Army was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday."The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later," officials said.

The importance of being Ishant

Virender Sehwag watched with pride the skill and discipline of a young teammate making his presence felt on one of the toughest assignments you can get as a cricketer.Here was a lanky 19-year-old fast bowler Sehwag knew well as the rookie from Delhi's Ranji side—a boy he and his other Delhi mates had tritely nicknamed as "lambu"—whizzing balls past Ricky Ponting at the Waca, Australia's Perth fortress.

Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt wants to rescue refugee children from terrorism, save their lives with cricket. Watch

Netflix has shared the first trailer for their upcoming film Torbaaz. Starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead, Torbaaz is about a man who changes the lives of a few kids from refugee camps in Afghanistan by teaching them cricket.The trailer opens with Rahul Dev as a menacing head of a terrorist group.

Couture’s new afflatus: Veiled Shraddha Kapoor looks ethereal as a lockdown bride in Falguni Shane Peacock bridalwear. SEE PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is an absolute stunner, and the petite Saaho actor looks ethereal in almost everything she wears. Most recently, Shraddha graced the cover of Falguni and Shane Peacock's Peacock Magazine for the month of November, and the designer duo shared glimpses of the Baaghi actor all dressed up in the most gorgeous of traditional Indian wear along with snippets of her interview.

Man performs magic tricks underwater, creates record. Guess how many?

It's fascinating and it's exciting. Wondering what we're talking about? It's a video of a man performing magic tricks underwater. Shared on Guinness World Records' official Facebook page, the clip is not just unusual but absolutely entertaining too.