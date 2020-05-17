Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt to decriminalise minor violations of Companies Act, says FM and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The finance minister said seven compoundable offences will be dropped and five will be dealt with under alternative framework through the ordinance mode. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

Govt to decriminalise minor violations of companies act: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday the government will decriminalise most of the sections of the companies act as she gave details of the last tranche of the economic stimulus package. Read more

2 feared dead, 4 rescued in J-K’s Ramban; Kashmir highway blocked

Two people were feared dead and four others rescued after a slope of a hillock came crashing down on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday. Read more

Highest single day spike as Gujarat crosses 10,000 mark, amid slow response



Gujarat became on Saturday the third Indian state to record 10,000 Covid-19 infections, reaching the milestone in 58 days. According to state health department data, 350 cases on an average have been reported every day in May as compared with 143 infections a day in April. Read more



Two Parma players test positive for Covid-19

Two players from the Italian Serie A club Parma have tested positive for coronavirus, the club said. The development comes amid talks of a resumption of group training in the country from Monday after the government gave the green light. Read more

Unemployed actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide, neighbours refuse to help fearing he had Covid-19

TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who was seen in shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, committed suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai on Friday night, as reported by Mid-Day. The actor was burdened by debt and couldn’t find any work due to lockdown. Read more

World Hypertension Day: Use Ayurveda to get rid of stress, lifestyle disorders. Here’s how

It’s a fact that modern man is over-dependent on technology and is perpetually stressed to get more out of life. The truth is, in today’s fast-paced world, it’s not possible to avoid stress unless we live a life of seclusion. Read more

Mumma bear shows cub how to climb a tree. Video makes people go ‘wow’

It’s often said that when we see something, we learn it faster. Seems like this bear mom knows that the way her baby is going to learn how to climb a tree if she shows the little one herself. Read more

