News updates from Hindustan Times: Haryana farm group backs Centre’s agricultural laws and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers arrive at Ghazipur border on a tractor to join protest against farm reform laws, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 7, 2020. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws

A group of farmers from Haryana met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws, appealing the minister not to repeal the legislation. Read more

Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the Covid-19 pandemic, a party functionary said Tuesday. Read more

‘Mystery disease’ in Eluru: Central team to take stock



The Centre rushed a three-member expert team to the Andhra Pradesh town of Eluru on Monday as authorities struggled to control a yet-to-be-identified “mystery” disease and 171 more patients were admitted to hospital. Read more



China sends warplanes, troops for drill in Pakistan

China has dispatched fighter aircraft and troops to a Pakistani airbase close to the Gujarat border to take part in the latest edition of a bilateral military exercise, the Chinese military announced on Monday evening. Read more

India will have a strong attack if he plays with Bumrah and Bhuvi: Sehwag names third Indian pacer for T20 World Cup 2021

Former Indian opener and captain Virender Sehwag has opined that pacer T Natarajan can play a major role in making the Indian bowling attack look extremely dangerous in next year’s ICC World T20. Read more

Twitter reveals what Indians talked about the most this year

Twitter has revealed what Indians have talked about the most on its platform this year. The results aren’t surprising as the most talked about topics were Covid 19, Sushant Singh Rajput, and the Hathras gang rape. Read more

Mumbai Police shares viral video of kid getting haircut. Here’s why

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you must have seen the viral video of a kid named Anushrut. The clip shows the cutie being less-than-pleased about getting a haircut. Read more

How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
Dec 08, 2020 08:06 IST
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Dec 08, 2020 05:45 IST
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Dec 08, 2020 08:31 IST
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Dec 08, 2020 05:48 IST

Bharat Bandh: Life partially hit in Assam; AIKS calls for 12-hr strike
Dec 08, 2020 09:18 IST
Devoleena accuses Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence
Dec 08, 2020 09:18 IST
Sensex opens at 45,568.8 points, Nifty above 13,400
Dec 08, 2020 09:16 IST
Hybrid vehicles outpace, and outfight, sales of fully-electric vehicles
Dec 08, 2020 09:18 IST
