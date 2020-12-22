News updates from Hindustan Times: Haryana govt steps up preparations for coronavirus vaccination drive and all the latest news

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana has stepped up preparations for the Covid-19 vaccination drive (AP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Haryana ramps up preparations for Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana has stepped up preparations for the Covid-19 vaccination drive by starting the registration of those who will be administered shots in the first phase, a senior official told news agency PTI. Read More

Oman to receive first batch of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday

Oman will receive the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, according to top government functionary. Read More

Tepid voting marks first phase of gram panchayat polls in Karnataka

Voting in the first phase of the two-phase Gram Panchayat polls was held in Karnataka on Tuesday with most districts recording an average turnout till afternoon. Read More

There could be some modest hit in vaccine efficacy’: Expert on new Covid-19 strain

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is said to have originated in southeast England, has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the vaccines developed to provide immunity against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to a CNN report , Pfizer Inc. has started working on generating data. Read More

Yay! McDonald’s fans in Delhi can order food using WhatsApp

Have you ever craved food from McDonald’s timeless menu but you were too lazy to go out or use a food ordering app? Well, now there is another way for you to satiate your cravings for Chicken McGrill or McFloat or any other thing that you prefer: WhatsApp. Read More

‘That was not normal for any Indian wicketkeeper to do’: Gautam Gambhir reveals his first impression of MS Dhoni

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has recalled what he felt when he saw MS Dhoni for the first time. Gambhir, who made his India debut a year before Dhoni did, revealed how he and the former skipper had been on different tours together as part of India A’s assignments. Read More

Christmas 2020: Gifts these 7 books Oprah recommends as they ‘comfort, inspire and enlighten’

From being called “The Year of Covid” to being labeled as the most distressful year courtesy the pandemic, earthquakes, election anxiety and untimely death news, 2020 is finally wrapping up on a holiday note. Read More

Ho ho ho Oh no! Firefighters rescue paragliding ‘Santa’ stuck in utility pole in California. Watch

Christmas is just around the corner, and almost all the kids have drafted their wish-list for Santa Claus. But, in this Californian town, the kids probably have to wait some more for their gifts to arrive. The reason you may ask? Well, it looks like this ‘Santa’ is stuck in a situation. Read More

Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains

As rollout of Covid-19 vaccines seems to inch closer, Videh Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport, briefed the media about facilities aimed at storing and transporting the inoculants. Watch