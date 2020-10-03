News updates from Hindustan Times: Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official and all the latest news

A woman makes a mural as a mark of protest demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Saturday reopened the borders and said they will allow media to enter the village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, where a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped, officials said.

At Atal Tunnel inauguration, PM Modi says development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the Atal Tunnel has not only realised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream but has also ended the decades-long wait of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister made the comments after he inaugurated the 9.02km long Atal Tunnel, which will connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley in the state.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, and not murder, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who led the AIIMS panel re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report, has said. Many, including Sushant’s family, had been urging the Central Bureau of Investigation to initiate a murder probe in the case.

Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar

On the eve of Myanmar general elections, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla are headed towards Naypyidaw on Sunday to seal the much-awaited coastal shipping agreement to activate the Kaladan multi-modal project and cement security ties against insurgent groups.

Doctor’s adorable grandson interrupts him during TV interview, steals the show. Watch

Since the past few months several people, across the world, are working from home. There is no denying that this setup is no easy feat as it comes with its own set of challenges. And, one among them is being interrupted by kids and that too in the middle of a video call. The same thing happened when Dr Irwin Redlener, a renowned a paediatrician, appeared on MSNBC for an interview.

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni explains why he was coughing and struggling in the last two overs

Chennai Super Kings lost their third match in a row in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK were asked to chase 165 at the Dubai International Stadium. But they could not achieve the feat as they managed to score only 157 runs in their quota of 20 overs. The onus of the result was again put on CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was carrying his team’s hope along with Ravindra Jadeja.

