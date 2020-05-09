News updates from Hindustan Times: Have 7-stage plan to bring back migrants, says TMC on Amit Shah’s letter & all the latest news

Amit Shah told Mamata Banerjee in a letter that West Bengal was meting out “injustice” to Bengali migrant workers stranded across the country by not allowing “shramik” (worker) trains run by the railways to reach the state. (Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Have 7-stage plan to bring back migrants’: Trinamool on Amit Shah’s letter

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday rubbished Union home minister Amit Shah’s allegations that the state isn’t helping the Centre in bringing back migrant workers and accused him of spreading lies and playing politics amid an epidemic. Read more

Noida: Second Covid-19 death reported in 24 hours

A 62-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient died on Friday night in Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) district.The deceased, a resident of Sector 66 in the district, was lodged at Galgotias University Hostel, which has been converted into a makeshift institutional quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients. Read more

Covid-19 outbreak in Chennai’s Koyambedu market leads to surge in cases in Andhra’s Chittoor

The large-scale outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Chennai’s Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market early this week has led to a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the border areas of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Read more

US objects to UN resolution on coronavirus amid China dispute

The United States has objected to a proposed U.N. resolution on the coronavirus pandemic after diplomats said it had agreed to compromise language with China that didn’t directly mention the World Health Organization. Read more

Sehwag would’ve had 10k runs if he played for another team; was under Sachin, Dravid’s shadow: Ex-Pak captain

Virender Sehwag played in an era when the Indian batting line-up was regarded as one of the strongest in the world in both formats of the game. Read more

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 registrations open tonight, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘you can’t put breaks on flight of dreams’

The registrations for the twelfth season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will open on Saturday, and host Amitabh Bachchan shared a video calling all aspiring participants to register. Read more

JNU releases academic calendar for Monsoon semester 2020-21

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday released the tentative academic calendar for the monsoon session (2020-21). The evaluation branch of the university issued a notification on Saturday saying students can return to the campus tentatively between June 25 and 30. Read more

How children craft their own escapes

If Alice in Wonderland has taught us anything, it’s that children have their own escape routes, and their world of make-believe is its own reality. In times of crisis, the young can often find their own way. Read more

Zoom most downloaded app globally for April 2020, Aarogya Setu comes 7th: Report

For Zoom, India was the biggest market in April 2020 in terms of the number of times the video conferencing app was downloaded. And not just India, Zoom also tops the list of the most downloaded non-game app worldwide in April 2020 with almost 131 million downloads. Read more

Watch: Actor Asha Negi opens up about her first onscreen kiss in Baarish 2

In an interview with Hindustan Times’ Ruchi Kaushal, actor Asha Negi opens up about working with Sharman Joshi in Baarish 2, her upcoming debut film Ludo and life in lockdown. Watch here