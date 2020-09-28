News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry says first Covid vaccine to be available in India by early 2021 and all the latest news

The health ministry said the research to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is being “done expeditiously”. (Reuters file photo)

First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry

As the world races to develop a potential vaccine against coronavirus (Covid-19), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the first vaccine in India will most likely be available by early 2021. The health ministry said the research to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is being “done expeditiously”. Read more

In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response; protesting farmers detained

The Karnataka Bandh on Monday called by a clutch of farmers, labour, Left, pro-Kannada and Dalit organizations spearheaded by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and supported by the main opposition party Congress as well as others like SDPI evoked mixed response in the state. Read more

Navjot Singh Sidhu is an asset for Congress, says party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat

Punjab Congress legislator and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was conspicuous by his absence at the dharna led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Khatkar Kalan against the Centre’s farm laws on Monday but the party still considers him an asset. Read more

Mike Pompeo pledges US support to ease Greece-Turkey dispute

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday the United States will use its diplomatic and military influence in the region to try to ease a volatile dispute between NATO allies Greece and Turkey over energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Read more

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma 10 runs away from joining Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in 5000 club

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of joining Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina in the list of players with 5000 or more runs in the Indian Premier League. Read more

Mercedes EQC to launch in India on October 8 as EV enters luxury space

Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced EQC, its first-ever all-electric vehicle, will be officially launched in the Indian market on October 8. This will mark the entry of EVs into the luxury car segment with Mercedes looking at seizing the first movers’ advantage with the EQC. Read more

Kerala bride misses her wedding, patients at Covid care home make it memorable with special celebration

A Covid-19 care home in Kochi witnessed an unusual wedding celebration on Thursday and a video of the ceremony has gone viral on social media. A day before her wedding, 19-year-old P Faziya tested positive and was shifted to a Covid care centre in Mattancherry. Upset, she was confined to a room at the centre. Read more

Milind Soman balancing his body weight in a complex but ‘simple enough’ manner is flexibility goals

At 54, Indian model and actor Milind Soman is giving all the fitness professionals a run for their money and his social media has enough pictures and videos of his intense workout sessions to back our claim. Making fans’ jaws drop in awe with his latest video, Milind raised the bar of flexibility goals as he moved his body weight in a complex position but effortlessly. Read more

Watch| ‘NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar’: Arrested producer Kshitij Prasad