News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry concludes two day Covid-19 vaccine dry run and all the latest news

The Centre’s two-day dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday and Tuesday in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat concluded smoothly (Reuters File Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry

The Centre’s two-day dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday and Tuesday in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat concluded smoothly with minor hiccups that are being addressed, the Union health ministry said. Read more

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: ‘Probably the toughest day to bat,’ Ravi Shastri names the ‘turning point’ of the match

India managed to turn around the series after winning the second Test match convincingly against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They were on the backfoot after the debacle in Adelaide and did not have the services of their captain Virat Kohli. Read more

Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples, says she feels ‘protected and welcomed’. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who landed in Mumbai recently, has shared pictures from her visit to Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples in the city. She also said that she felt “welcomed and protected” after visiting the temples and seeking blessings. Read more

Nissan admits long list of ageing vehicles has set it back in global auto race

Nissan had hit a rough patch much before Covid-19 pandemic emerged as a big threat to the global automotive industry. And even as this industry gradually returns to some sense of normalcy, the Japanese car maker may still not be out of troubled waters. Read more

Amazon announces the Mega Salary Days sale: Here are the top deals

The year 2020 is coming to an end. Ahead of the new year celebrations, Amazon India has announced one last surprise for its customers. Read more

Woman gifts this to specially-abled sister, her reaction is beyond wholesome. Watch

The bond between two siblings is indeed a special one and several videos on the Internet attest to that notion. This Reddit video of two sisters, however, deserves a special mention and may just be the right content to spread cheer in these last few days of an eventful year. Read more

‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing.PM Modi lashed out at the government for delaying the project and said that it showed the work culture of those in power. Watch here