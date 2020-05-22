News updates from Hindustan Times: Healthcare workers against revised govt guideline on quarantine and all the latest news

Healthcare workers against revised govt guideline on quarantine, launch black ribbon protest

Healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients in government hospitals designated for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease are protesting after being asked to vacate quarantine facilities as per the latest guideline by the Union health ministry. Read more

Cyclone Amphan should be treated as national disaster: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi at Kolkata airport

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Cyclone Amphan as national disaster. She made the request at the Kolkata airport on Friday while receiving PM Modi who reached West Bengal to take stock of the devastation caused by the cyclone. Read more

2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana

Two present and three former Union ministers, the chief of defence staff, the governor of RBI, a number of secretaries, senior military officers and a host of judges of the high court and Supreme Court are among the “eminent members” of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Read more

Second case involving Parliament staff, senior officer found Covid-19 positive

A senior officer of Parliament working in the editorial and translation (E&T) services tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive recently. The officer had attended office till May 12, which is located on the fifth floor of the Parliament annex building that houses most of the parliamentary officials and chambers for House panel meetings. Read more

Covid-19: Canadian university designs biodegradable face masks

With no proven drug or vaccine yet to cure the coronavirus disease Covid-19, millions around the world are taking precautions such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing to protect themselves from getting infected. Read more

SSC CHSL, JE, Stenographer new exam date: Important notice released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding announcement of the new dates for SSC CHSL, junior engineer and SSC Stenographer grade C and D exams. Read more

Two giraffes fight ‘neck to neck,’ literally. It’s a sight to behold, watch

The Internet is full of videos of fights from the animal kingdom. It’s often the predators or the reptiles that emerge as the protagonists of the show. However, how many times have you seen a video of fighting between the giraffes? Read more

Eid Mubarak 2020: History, the significance of Eid al-Fitr, what is Eid al-Fitr, how it is celebrated

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. Eid al-Fitr, also called the “Festival of breaking fast” celebrations will begin on May 23 and continue until May 24, however, the actual date may vary as per the moon sighting. Read more