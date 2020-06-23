News updates from Hindustan Times: Heavy rainfall to lash Kerala, IMD issues orange alert for several districts and all the latest news

Heavy rainfall to lash Kerala, IMD issues orange alert for several districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘orange alert’ for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala on June 26 in the wake of heavy rainfall amid the monsoon season. Read more

In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law

In a thinly veiled dig at China against the backdrop of a tense border stand-off, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the world’s “leading voices” should act in an exemplary manner by respecting international law and recognising the interests of partners. Read more

Skinny-jeans guru Hedi Slimane makes YSL keep paying for $8 million photos

Hedi Slimane, the 51-year-old fashion designer and photographer is one of fashion’s biggest and most enigmatic names. Slimane is best known for setting the menswear agenda when he brought back skinny suits and jeans at LVMH’s Dior Homme in the early 2000s, prompting men around the world to retire their flouncy trousers and pay a premium for form-fitting looks. Read more

Will Indians be allowed to travel for Haj this year? Union Minister answers

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Indians won’t be traveling to Saudi Arabia this year for the annual Haj pilgrimage. Naqvi said the decision was taken after Saudi Arabia asked not to send Indian pilgrims. Muslims from India travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj annually. Read more

Picture of doctor’s wrinkled palm after wearing gloves for 10 hours go viral. ‘Thanks,’ says Twitter

It has been months that the emergency workers like doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are fighting a relentless war against coronavirus. Each and every day, they go beyond their call of duty to make sure that people get proper treatment. Read more

Bharat Browser is the ‘desi’ browser that you were looking for

Lately, there has been an increased push in the country to develop and adopt products from Indian companies. Mitron and Chingari apps are already being seen as the Indian alternatives to TikTok. Read more

Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla lashes out at ‘thankless’ Sonu Nigam, accuses him of ‘selling lies and deceit’

After singer Sonu Nigam targeted T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar in a video, actor and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar has accused him of peddling lies. On her Instagram stories, she said that Sonu was launched by the music label and called him ungrateful. Read more