News updates from Hindustan Times: Heavy rains in Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall and all the latest news

Tamil Nadu, Nov 24 (ANI): High waves hit the coast of the Bay of Bengal ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall

Tamil Nadu’s Chennai received very heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning even as the powerful Cyclone Nivar is barrelling towards the southeastern coast prompting authorities to declare a holiday, ban public gatherings, closing shops and mobilising thousands of rescue personnel. Read more

‘Pillar of Congress party’: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condole Ahmed Patel’s death

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel, who passed away in the early hours of the day due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 71. Read more

Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’

For decades, India has been on the receiving end of Pakistan’s relentless export of terrorism, the commodity in which it has enjoyed both a comparative as well as a competitive advantage. Read more

Donald Trump puts out ‘poll results’, says nearly 99% not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump, who is yet to concede his election loss to Joe Biden on Tuesday put out a tweet showing “poll results” on whether he should concede defeat to the Democrat. According to the “poll results,” 98.9% were not in favour of Trump conceding to Biden, while 1.1% were. Read more

Sourav Ganguly, Gabba, and a century that was enough

Unbeknownst to his teammates or the press, Sourav Ganguly made a secret visit to Sydney in the dead of the Australian winter in July 2003, a good half-year before the Indian team was to tour the country in December. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan decks up in wedding finery as he shoots with wife Jaya and daughter Shweta, says ‘family at work’

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently came together for a shoot and pictures from the same show them dressed in ethnic wedding wear. Amitabh has shared several candid pictures from the shoot as they shot with all precautions amid coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Tesla market value breaches $500 billion in meteoric rally

Tesla Inc blew past $500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors snapped up its shares in the run-up to its debut in the S&P 500, extending a meteoric rally that has seen it surge over 500% this year. Read more

Anand Mahindra says music like this is form of ‘renewable energy’. Watch to see if you agree

If you’re searching for content to get you pumped up as you start your day, look no further. This musical post by Anand Mahindra may just do the trick.The chairman of Mahindra Group retweeted this video of musicians Manavgeet Gill and Simran Kaur singing the track Kann Kar Gal Sun from his official Twitter account on November 24. Read more

Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension

India tested land-attack version of BrahMos missile on November 24. The test was reportedly conducted at Andaman-Nicobar Islands. The missile hit the target successfully which was placed on another island. Watch