News updates from Hindustan Times: High courts tell states to ensure aid to migrants struggling to get home and all the latest news

Migrants resting on concrete pipes after they were stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police from entering UP on foot at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo )

High courts tell states to ensure aid to migrants struggling to get home

On the day the Supreme Court bench said dealing with migrant workers on the roads was the problem of the states and that it couldn’t really do anything about it, high courts across the country issued directions to states on dealing with the exodus of these people, many of whom have lost their jobs because of the ongoing lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19, and are struggling to get back home. Read more

More people recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi during Lockdown 3: Data

The number of patients recovering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi during the third phase of the lockdown has tripled compared to the first two phases, data from the government shows. Read more

Odisha tribal walks 160 kilometres with two kids on sling amid Covid-19 lockdown

Daily wage labourer Rupaya Tudu left his home in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district to work in a brick kiln in Jajpur district, 160 kilometres away with his family. Read more

6 killed, 20 injured as bus flips over on China highway

Six people died and 20 others were injured when a bus flipped over on a highway in southwestern China, local authorities reported. Read more

‘Of course there is pressure’: Ahmed Shehzad on comparisons with Virat Kohli

Ahmed Shehzad, the batsman from Pakistan has revealed it wasn’t easy for him to prosper as a batsman due to the comparison people made between him and Virat Kohli. Read more

How to get trolls off your Instagram posts

Instagram and other social media platforms are still struggling to handle troll comments, misinformation and more such practices. To help give users more control over bullying comments, Instagram rolled out a new feature. Read more

World Hypertension Day: 5 things to keep anxiety and stress away

Hypertension, often touted as the silent killer, is common in 1 of 5 Indian adults as per statistics. It is becoming increasingly common among the younger population due to factors such as stress and resultant anxiety. Read more

Kartik Aaryan shows how his mum tricked him into trimming his beard: ‘Mummy sahi khel gayi’

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a hilarious video in which he is seen getting back to his basic look and ditching the fuzzy beard that he grew during the quarantine. Read more

Watch: People line up for alcohol, keep belongings outside liquor shops in Tamil Nadu