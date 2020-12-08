News updates from Hindustan Times: Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today

Home minister Amit Shah has invited a group of protesting farmers for a meeting at 7pm Tuesday, two farm union leaders who will be attending the meet have said. Read more.

Farmers today are much better informed, says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Tuesday came out in support of the farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws. Nath said that the farmers today are much better informed than before. Read more.

90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in collaboration with German biotechnology company BioNTech carried out the world’s first Covid-19 vaccination on a 90-year-old British individual, Margaret Keena, on Tuesday. Read more.

Mrunal Thakur shares fitness mantra learned from co-stars John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar

Being paired opposite some of the most robust fitness enthusiasts-actors in Bollywood, Mrunal Thakur had enough direct inspiration to motivate herself towards a fit lifestyle as she worked with actors John Abraham in Batla House, Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and Farhan Akhtar in Toofan. The diva gained recognition after her television show, Kumkum Bhagya which she quit to work for the international movie, Love Sonia. Read more.

Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. Watch video here.

Sneak peek at Ford’s upcoming India-bound SUV

Ford has several new products on the cards for the Indian market and the list majorly includes SUVs made in collaboration with Mahindra. Read more.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Late DRS call from Virat Kohli against Matthew Wade proves costly for visitors

India captain Virat Kohli missed a chance to get rid of Australia batsman Matthew Wade early on in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Sydney. Wade has been in fine form and carried in the same form in the match, scoring 80 runs in 53 balls. Read here.