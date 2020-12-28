News updates from Hindustan Times: Home ministry asks states to stay alert during new year celebrations and all the latest news

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote a letter to all the state chief secretaries saying, “strict vigil is to be maintained to prevent any fresh surge cases in the wake of new year celebrations. (AP | Representational image)

‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain, new year

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an order extending the Covid-19 guidelines for "Containment, Surveillance and Caution" till January 31 and urged people to exercise caution in the wake of the new variant of the virus recently traced in the UK and new year celebrations.

Swearing-in of newly-elected DDC members held across Jammu

The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected District Development Council (DDC) members was held across Jammu division on Monday, marking the establishment of a three-tier Panchayati Raj system in this part of J&K.

Virat Kohli posts heart-warming ‘thank you’ message after winning ICC honour

Captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli posted a heart-warming thank you message to all his followers and those who helped shape his career.

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to woman for using her poem without credit: ‘I thought it to be good and posted’

Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan is among the busiest actors in Bollywood with multiple movies and a popular TV show in his kitty. On top of that, he also believes in keeping in touch with his fans on social media, sharing regular pictures of himself with some words of wisdom.

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 108MP camera, 2K AMOLED screen launched

We are three days away from 2021 and in the middle of the holiday season. But, Xiaomi seems to have been working hard and has made its last yet major smartphone launch of the year. The firm today launched its flagship smartphone, Xiaomi Mi 11 in China.

Fitness freak Malaika Arora nails Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose 2 by the poolside

Pushing us to get our Yoga mats out and get every muscle working, Malaika Arora dropped a new fitness challenge this Monday.

Google tweets #CrackTheCode challenge. Can you solve it?

As 2020 is inching closer towards its end, people are taking to various social media platforms to express their excitement to bid adieu to the year.

‘In Congress-ruled state...’: BJP claims rural support amid farmer protest

Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Indian National Congress party amid protests by farmers in and around the national capital. Irani cited the results of rural body elections in many parts of India to claim unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party.