News updates from Hindustan Times: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight and all the latest news

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar visits spot of encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives. (ANI)

Road blocked using earthmover, firing from rooftop: How 8 cops were killed in Kanpur gun fight

Eight policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed when they were fired upon by criminals in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The incident happened at 1:30 am on Friday. Read more

CDS Bipin Rawat to review operational preparedness in Ladakh today

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is expected to go to East Ladakh sector today to review the tri-services preparedness against the aggressive People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as well as understand the proposed de-escalation and disengagement process at the four stand-off points. Read more

Saroj Khan, Bollywood’s ‘masterji’, dies of cardiac arrest at 71

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday morning. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of trouble in breathing. Read more

Always a cover fielder, my job was to take on his famous square-cuts

Everton Weekes was a prolific batsman and got runs wherever he played. Against India he batted at another level—seven centuries in 10 Tests. Read more

‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at MP Congress

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at Madhya Pradesh Congress after Cabinet expansion. Watch to know more.

Masks and make-up: Let your eyes do the talking

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the demographic of the entire world. From the economy to day to day household activities, all things have been made to change to accommodate the new set of circumstances that the pandemic has brought on and the makeup industry is no exception. Read more

Baby elephants fighting over delicious ‘twig’ is the perfect dose of cuteness to start your day. Watch

Netizens can’t seem to have enough of videos of baby elephants. Their adorable ears and little trunks along with oodles of goofiness is something that most of us love, so why not start your day with an adorable clip of two baby elephants play fighting over an extremely ‘precious’ object. Read more